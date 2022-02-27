NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Good morning everyone! After a cold start to Sunday, we’ll add a few degrees to our daytime highs with some isolated PM wind gusts over 25 mph. We’ll see a few higher clouds arrive later this afternoon, especially in the south. High temperatures will wind up in the middle 50s for the ABQ/Rio Rancho area, upper 40s for the north, and 60° for Roswell. But it’ll be a much nicer day to be outside due to calmer wind conditions.

Come Monday, a stronger ridge of high pressure builds across the west. Skies will be mostly sunny north and partly to mostly cloudy south as another weak front passes. By Tuesday, high pressure moves over us. This will lead us to the warmest weather this year with some 70s arriving for the metro area midweek! So it’ll be a mild and sunny start to the month. But as we head into the following weekend, the ridge breaks down, and we turn windy and cooler! This will lead to colder temps and stormier conditions in the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. So we’re not done with the snow quite yet.