Cooling quickly overnight

It was another picture-perfect day across the area; the exception being more afternoon wind gusts as well as exceptionally dry air. Highs made it into the lower to middle 70s once again. Seeing as it’s so dry, our lows will dip pretty quickly after sundown again tonight. Sunday will be the warmest day in the extended forecast with highs reaching the upper 70s.

We’ll start to see increasing clouds across the west later Sunday afternoon. Our next front will have enough momentum to swing through the mountains and push colder/more moist air through most of the state. Look for a 15-20 degree cool down into next week as the chance of showers returns across the eastern plains and northern mountains each day next week. Our highs slowly come down to average due to cloud cover and slight rain chances in that extended forecast.