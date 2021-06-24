Cooler, wetter weather on the way

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Storm chances return Thursday afternoon, but a much cooler and wetter weather pattern sets up this weekend.

Storms are already developing across the high terrain of western and central New Mexico Thursday afternoon. There is a good chance for isolated storms around the Albuquerque metro through this evening. Clouds and rain will help to keep temperatures cooler than yesterday. Friday will be a drier day across most of the state, but some isolated storms still cannot be ruled out across northern New Mexico.

A much cooler and wetter weather pattern is on the way starting this weekend with a backdoor cold front that will move into the state Friday night. This will introduce some much better moisture across New Mexico, especially by Saturday night, setting the state for isolated storms Saturday, and widespread showers and storms Sunday. Temperatures will be much cooler across the state too, potentially even record setting cold high temperatures Monday afternoon as rain and storm chances will stick around through the middle of next week.