NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is comfortable and quiet. A couple of showers are moving through the Bootheel, bringing light rain to Lordsburg. These showers will end during the morning commute. Clouds will push into the state from the south this afternoon, and isolated storms will develop in western NM.

Almost all showers and storms will stay west of I-25 today, aside from isolated storms in the Sacramento Mountains. There will be higher chances for rain across all of the state Tuesday through Friday, before drier weather returns this weekend. Temperatures will stay below 100 degrees in all spots except for Roswell. We will see cooler temperatures than what we have experienced in most of July, but temperatures will stay warmer than normal.