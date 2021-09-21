Cooler weather will be short-lived

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A nice, fall-like cooldown has arrived in New Mexico today. High pressure builds back in by Thursday warming temperatures back above normal again through the weekend.

A cold front began pushing into northern New Mexico Monday, but moved into the Albuquerque metro early Tuesday morning and continues to push south and west this afternoon. This will keep temperatures cool this afternoon across the state, with cooler temperatures by Wednesday morning.

This taste of fall will be short-lived though as high pressure begins to build back into New Mexico by Thursday. This will bring temperatures back above normal again for this time of year.

There is some uncertainty on what will happen this weekend with the placement of an upper-level low. If the area of low pressure can move into New Mexico, expect to see a slight increase in rain chances, however, if it stays to our west, expect to hang onto warm and dry weather.