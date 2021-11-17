Cooler weather on the way for New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s been a warm month, to say the least, but things are changing at least for now. We’re seeing a strong backdoor cold front move west this afternoon dramatically dropping temperatures anywhere from 15-30°. We’re also seeing strong winds arrive from the northeast. Wind gusts are between 25-35 mph across eastern New Mexico. Highs will struggle out that way this afternoon as well as Thursday. We’ll finally see below-average numbers as the 40s will be common both days east of the mountains. Meanwhile, for Albuquerque and the rest of central New Mexico, Thursday will be our coolest day as highs dip into the lower and middle 50s under mainly sunny skies.

Beginning Friday, we’ll see warming temps once again as a brief ridge builds in over the weekend. This will put highs back into the lower to middle 60s for the RGV and back above 70 east of the mountains again. The warming ends Sunday behind yet another weaker front for the east. Overall, this pattern looks significantly cooler than the first half of the month with even some chances for rain showers prior to Turkey Day.