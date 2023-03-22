Cooler weather will settle back into New Mexico for the rest of the week. More rain and mountain snow chances will return on Friday.

A cold front sweeping across New Mexico today will leave temperatures colder to finish the week. Rain and mountain snow showers that are accompanying this cold front will end later tonight as the strong winds form today will die down. Breezy winds will return again Thursday afternoon across southern and eastern New Mexico with chances for light rain and mountain snow across the northern part of the state. Windier weather will return Friday as another disturbance cross the state. This will hopefully bring better chances for rain and mountain snow to western, central, and northern New Mexico Friday.

Drier weather will begin to return again this weekend with locally windy conditions and below average temperatures sticking around. Some mountain snow showers will continue in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. By early next week the entire state will dry out again as a warming trend begins. High temperatures will climb back above average by next Wednesday.