Another storm has arrived to New Mexico, bringing more scattered rain and snow showers across the state. Snow will continue across the northern and western high terrain, with valley areas seeing a rain/snow mix. This will transition to all rain in the valleys, including the metro, into the afternoon. Spotty showers will continue on and off throughout the afternoon, beginning to fizzle out after around 5 or 6 PM. With the heavy snow possible across the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 10 PM tonight.

The only part that is expected to remain mostly dry is the southeast. Winds will pick up across the state this afternoon, with Wind Advisories across the far south. With the windy and dry conditions today, a Red Flag Warning is in effect through this afternoon far southeast. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect throughout the day Saturday across the northeast as mainly dry conditions will persist.

There is the slight potential for spotty snow across the high northern terrain throughout this weekend, but valley areas and farther south and east will remain mostly dry. Sunday a cold front will cross the state, keeping high temperatures below average. Warmer weather is expected starting early next week, warming into the mid week as high pressure builds. Another storm system is expected to impact parts of the state late next week.