Cooler weather begins to arrive Wednesday

A strong backdoor cold front will drop temperatures as much as 30° by Wednesday afternoon across eastern New Mexico and bring widespread freezing temperatures by Thursday morning.

Winds that picked up across the state Tuesday afternoon will begin to relax this evening giving way to quiet conditions overnight. However, a backdoor cold front will begin moving into northeastern New Mexico tonight and push south through the day on Wednesday. This front will drop temperatures 15-30° across the eastern half of the state versus today. This front will push through the gaps in the central mountain chain Wednesday night, bringing cooler weather to the western half of the state and widespread freezing temperatures by Thursday morning.

Temperatures will remain cool Thursday afternoon, with some areas finally seeing temperatures closer to normal for this time of year. Warmer weather will already return though by Friday as high temperatures will climb once again through the weekend.