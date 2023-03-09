NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We are waking up to more fog in southeastern New Mexico, with the most dense fog in Hobbs. The rest of the state is mostly clear, and high clouds will roll in and thicken up throughout the day. Temperatures will stay cooler than yesterday across central and northwest NM, thanks to the arrival of a cold front. Highs will range from the 40s to the upper 70s across the state. Winds will be lighter, coming in from the northwest up to around 15 to 30 mph.

Friday will warm back above average, as high pressure builds across the south. Winds will pick up out of the southwest, becoming gustier around the mountains. The next storm will cross the Rockies on Saturday, bringing chances for rain and mountain snow, along with very strong winds.