An active weather pattern will keep cooler air moving into New Mexico this weekend. Multiple storm systems will bring snow back to northern New Mexico through the middle of next week.

Strong southwest winds have caused areas of thick, blowing dust across parts of New Mexico, including the Albuquerque metro. Winds will die down for most after sunset as the dust will settle down. However, colder air will begin to move into the state tonight as snow will move into parts of western and northern New Mexico tonight. Drier conditions work back in Saturday as temperatures will be about 10° cooler than today.

Another storm system will move into New Mexico Sunday, bringing back chances for snow across western and northern New Mexico, and cooler temperatures again statewide. Winds will stay strong to breezy through the weekend across New Mexico, with stronger gusts returning on Sunday afternoon. We will see yet another break between storms on Monday before another arrives Tuesday. This will bring another chance for scattered rain and snow showers across western and northern New Mexico, even into the central part of the state.

Half a foot of snow will be possible across the peaks of the northern mountains, with a foot of snow possible in the San Juan Mountains in New Mexico and Colorado. Lower elevations will even see a chance for light to moderate snow, mainly in the overnight hours from Saturday night into Sunday morning, and again Monday night into Tuesday morning. Very little to no moisture is expected in Albuquerque.

An active weather pattern will continue through next week with yet another storm system possible by the end of the week. Temperatures will stay below-average next week with the active weather pattern. It looks to dry out by the following weekend with much warmer weather.