Cold air continues to stay in New Mexico behind a strong winter storm. We will see a slow warming trend that will continue for most through next week.

Bitterly cold temperatures arrived to start Friday, with lows ranging from the teens to -35° at Eagle Nest State Park. Temperatures have still not climbed above freezing for some areas in northern New Mexico, including Albuquerque, but southern New Mexico climbed into the 40s. Warmer temperatures will slowly return through the weekend, even with a weak backdoor cold front Sunday. The cold front will cool off temperatures in northeastern New Mexico, and even bring a chance for light snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains. For the rest of New Mexico, it will mainly bring a change in wind.

A warming trend continues into Tuesday until yet another cold front moves into the state. Once again though, it will mainly stall the warming trend for just one day, but it will bring in cooler temperatures east. The warming trend resumes again Thursday as high temperatures will climb back above average by Friday.