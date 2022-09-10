Good Saturday morning everyone! Mostly cloudy skies are greeting us this morning with much higher humidity. Since the moisture is back, it’ll increase rain chances statewide throughout the weekend and flooding threats over the burn scars.

Santa Fe already collected a half inch of rain since late Friday night. Stronger wind gusts are also associated with a cold front moving through northeast NM. We’ll see drastic temperature changes this weekend as well especially over east. High temps will only be in the lower 60s for Clayton and Raton! So October-level temps will arrive for some.

Santa Fe will climb into the upper 70s with scattered storms. The ABQ metro will still stay quite warm with highs in the middle 80s and mostly cloudy skies. Our best rain chances comes earlier Sunday morning.

Heavy rain will spread westward Sunday afternoon with the cold front. At this time, the front will begin losing its punch, but abundant moisture will already be in place. So the flash flood threat will move over the higher terrain near the Continental Divide. Temps rebound Monday afternoon as we dry out for a day before more storms return Tuesday courtesy of remnant Tropical Storm Kay moisture. We’ll then dry out later next week.