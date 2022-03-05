Temperatures continue cooling tonight as our weather pattern stays very active. Clouds have broken up for most of the state. The exception is far northwest where our next storm in the train is underway! We’ll look at increasing clouds and snow showers overnight into Sunday morning for the northwest highlands and far northern mountains. A couple inches of snow are likely through tomorrow for the higher spots above 7,000 ft.

Meanwhile, the main story will once again be the strong wind! Wind speeds continue from the southwest tonight, so this has helped keep some warmer air across southern New Mexico. This however, all changes overnight as another cold front arrives with storm number two. Unfortunately Sunday our high wind gusts ramp up once more as we turn even cooler. High wind advisories are in effect for Sunday especially areas south of I-40. Gusts could break 40-50 mph once again reducing visibility from blowing dust.

We’ll also turn much colder Sunday through Tuesday as late January/early February temps arrive. This puts temperatures 10-15° below average for early March. We also keep the breezier conditions around through all next week as storm after storm grazes northern New Mexico. We finally catch a break a week from now with quieter weather.