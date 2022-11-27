Morning clouds cleared away across northern New Mexico after a brief cold front grazed the state. It brought a couple inches of snow to the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, giving ski resorts some fresh powder. While skies have cleared, another more powerful storm is already on the horizon. Wind gusts over the northern mountains will begin strengthening overnight tonight into Monday morning. Abundant winter weather advisories and warnings are posted throughout the Intermountain West and Pacific Northwest. New Mexico will mainly catch the windier side of the storm with potentially damaging gusts Tuesday.

Lows tonight will be seasonably chilly with clear skies in place. Monday will feature increasing wind gusts of 30-40+ mph mainly east of the central mountain chain. Clouds will also reappear. However, temperatures will still be mild ahead of the storm with highs in the lower to middle 50s again for Albuquerque, lower to middle 60s for eastern NM, and around 50° near the Four Corners. Tuesday will be the windiest day in the forecast with potential wind gusts over 60 mph east of all the mountains. Much colder air spills into our state through Wednesday, knocking highs below average. But the colder temps will be relatively short lived as we already begin rebounding Thursday. The Rio Grande Valley will even approach 60° for December’s opening weekend.