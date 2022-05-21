NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Record cold and snow affected much of Colorado over the past 24 hours. We escaped most of that, but are still seeing some impacts. A cold front is sitting across northeast New Mexico this evening, separating the winter chill from our summer air still in place. It’s already much colder for parts of New Mexico. Clayton and Raton only made it into the lower to middle 40s this afternoon! That’s a 30° drop from Friday. But cooler temps are on the way tonight along with higher moisture from the east. This means a stronger canyon wind is in order tonight for the Albuquerque and Santa Fe metro areas. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are likely late tonight into early Sunday morning. Low level clouds and sprinkles are also likely east of the mountains overnight. Overnight lows will be chilly for the northern mountains as some spots could dip below freezing. So cover any plants if you’re far enough north and east.

High temperatures Sunday will be slightly cooler across central New Mexico with highs in the upper 70s for Albuquerque and Rio Rancho. The unseasonably cold air will lose its grip and begin warming east of the Sandia Mountains with highs 15° warmer or so with partly sunny skies. Overall, this is a welcome pattern change into next week with more seasonal temperatures, higher humidity, and relatively weaker wind gusts. This should all contribute to better fire conditions. A couple weak disturbances move through our state keeping the higher dew points and afternoon thunderstorm chances alive for the east. Our best bet to see locally heavy rainfall will be for those counties closest to Texas.