Cooler temperatures with scattered storms in the forecast Sunday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to muggier and somewhat cooler temperatures this Sunday morning. Our rain chances continue to increase across the state thanks to a cut-off low-pressure system now in the bootheel.

Storm coverage will increase from southwest to northeast. So, this means some outdoor activities could be in jeopardy. Storms just south of the ABQ metro area could be on the stronger side with some higher wind gusts and heavier rain later this evening. Our temperatures will slowly cool down as well. Highs will start into the upper 70s Sunday but only climb near 70 degrees by week’s end as another storm approaches.

The first storm will continue to favor western zones for heavier rainfall through Tuesday. But the second storm will favor the southeast plains. This storm could have some impact on the beginning of the Balloon Fiesta. A very active jet stream continues to give us shots at rain and cooler temperatures into the first week of October.