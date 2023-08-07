NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Skies are dry across the state, with low clouds in northeast New Mexico, and high clouds rolling in from the west. A cold front is moving into the state from the east, keeping low clouds in the northeast highlands, and bringing more low level moisture into New Mexico, along with cooler temperatures. Southern New Mexico will warm back into the 100s today, but the rest of the state will be in the 80s and 90s.

Skies will be partly cloudy Monday, with showers and thunderstorms possible over the mountains by mid-morning, and rain developing throughout the afternoon and evening. Rain and storms will move east today, lasting into the overnight hours. There will be a chance for hit or miss rain in the Metro. Rain accumulation will be light in the lower elevations. Winds will be breezy, especially around the northern mountains, with gusts up to 40 mph. This, and dry air in that region, is prompting red flag warnings for high fire danger. Wildfires will be able to ignite and spread rapidly today around the northern mountains.