Cooler temperatures on the way out as warm-up sneaks in for the weekend

Weather Video Forecast

Madison's Friday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front moved through Thursday night into early Friday morning, mostly east of the mountains This will keep the breezes alive in that area until it passes and winds subside late Friday.

Forecast Continues Below

Highs will be fairly cool from Clayton down through Roswell Friday with the northeast zones not making it above 60 degrees. We can expect yet another sunny day as temperatures begin rebounding for the west bringing in the 70s as our weekend approaches.

We’ll see significant warming as temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above average with the warmest numbers found east of the mountains again.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES