Cooler temperatures on the way out as warm-up sneaks in for the weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor front moved through Thursday night into early Friday morning, mostly east of the mountains This will keep the breezes alive in that area until it passes and winds subside late Friday.

Highs will be fairly cool from Clayton down through Roswell Friday with the northeast zones not making it above 60 degrees. We can expect yet another sunny day as temperatures begin rebounding for the west bringing in the 70s as our weekend approaches.

We’ll see significant warming as temperatures soar 10-15 degrees above average with the warmest numbers found east of the mountains again.