Cooler temperatures continue across parts of the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A weak storm over Colorado will scrape northern New Mexico Thursday night. This could lead to a few brief snow showers over the northern high terrain.

Cooler air will flow into the state as the storm exits and Friday will likely be the coldest day of the week with morning lows near freezing and daytime highs in the ’50s. The weekend looks sunny with moderate temperatures.

