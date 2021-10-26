Cooler temperatures and staying windy Wednesday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong storm system has brought strong winds to New Mexico on Tuesday, and will continue to bring windy weather to parts of the state through Wednesday evening.

Winds have gusted over 45 mph in many places across New Mexico today as a storm system is making its way across the Rocky Mountains. Much cooler temperatures and light rain and mountain snow has also moved in with this storm system. Winds will continue to stay breezy overnight as the storm system exits the region, and more windy weather will return Wednesday afternoon, especially from northwestern to southeastern New Mexico. Winds will finally relax Wednesday night.

A ridge of high pressure will develop over New Mexico by the end of the week. This will bring warmer weather back through Saturday. A backdoor cold front will move into eastern New Mexico Sunday, bringing in much cooler weather to finish the weekend. This cooler air will begin to spill into the Rio Grande Valley and western New Mexico late Sunday into early next week.