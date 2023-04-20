NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is chilly, with most temperatures at or below freezing in northern New Mexico, and 40s and 50s in southern New Mexico. Winds have stayed breezy, as a cold front is pushing through the state. Today will be around five to fifteen degrees colder than yesterday, thanks to the cold front. Highs will only be in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

Winds will pick back up by midday, with gusts up to 35 to 50 mph. Wind advisories will be in effect for the northeast and central highlands, where the winds will be highest, up to 50 mph. The Metro will see wind gusts up to around 35 mph, and southern NM will see the lightest winds of all, gusting up to around 25 to 30 mph.

Friday will stay breezy, but slightly calmer than today, and the winds will finally let up over the weekend. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through Friday, but they will start warming Saturday and Sunday. There is a slight chance for sprinkles in northeast Union County this afternoon, but the rest of the state will stay dry, today and Friday. There is a better chance for some light rain and snow in northeast NM on Saturday evening, and spotty rain and mix in the northern mountains with some rain in southeast NM on Sunday.