Cooler temperatures across the state

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe mother wants to know why the city has let her local tennis courts fall into such disrepair. They're so cracked, she thinks it's a danger, and she wants to know why the city is more focused on building new courts before fixing the ones it already has.

KRQE spoke with Karla Moya-Crites, who said there are not too many places to play tennis in Santa Fe besides the Herb Martinez courts. She's worried someone is going to get hurt there.