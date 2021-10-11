Cooler temperatures across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm system will scrape through the Four Corners over the next 24 hours. It will result in gusty winds and cooler temperatures across New Mexico. There will also be the potential for some light snow across the northern mountains. Skies will clear and winds will die down on Wednesday.
