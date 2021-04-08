Cooler temperatures across the state Friday

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mostly sunny skies will hold through the weekend with regular rounds of gusty spring winds. Highs on Friday will be a bit cooler thanks to a couple of cold fronts sliding in. Highs will top out in the low 70’s both Friday and Saturday. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the high 70’s. More moisture looks to move in early next week along with cooler air.

