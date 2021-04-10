Cooler start, but turning mild and breezy again

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our first cold front passed through Friday night bringing a brief cool down to parts of eastern New Mexico. Look for a rebound in temps once again with westerly winds gusting 25-35 mph Saturday afternoon. Highs remain above average through Sunday (middle 70s for Saturday and upper 70s for Sunday.)

As far as cloud cover, Saturday will feature mainly sunny skies while Sunday looks to be cloudier ahead of a stronger cold front. This one will have enough momentum to swing through the mountains and push colder/more moist air through most of the state. Look for a 15-20 degree cool down into next week as the chance of showers returns across the east.