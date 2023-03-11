Strong winds blasted New Mexico once again Saturday with gusts over 60 mph across eastern NM. Tucumcari and Vaughn had the strongest gusts. Now tonight, we’re calming down considerably across the state. We are however, still seeing scattered rain and snow showers over northern New Mexico. Even Santa Fe is picking up some lighter rain. The ski resorts also reported some snow showers throughout the day. The heaviest snow fell in the San Juan Mountains in western Colorado where Purgatory Resort and Wolf Creek both recorded 13″ of snow. And it’s not over yet! We’ll continue the scattered mountain snow/valley rain Sunday afternoon after a lull overnight.

Temperatures are much cooler tonight compared with Friday night. We’re down about 10-12° as lows hover closer to average. Sunday highs will follow suit as well with cooler temperatures. We’ll only reach the middle 50s in Santa Fe, lower 60s in Albuquerque, but only near 50° in Raton. This front will swing through eastern NM throughout the day and will cool highs more significantly for Roswell come Monday. Early next week, we’ll catch some quieter weather as our state is in between storms. The winds also won’t be terribly strong until midweek. By then our winds strengthen ahead of the next storm. Expect increasing clouds late Tuesday into Wednesday with scattered showers reaching farther south with this next storm and much cooler temps as well. Wednesday could reach 70° in the ABQ metro, but temps will crash 10-15°+ by Thursday.