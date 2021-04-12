Cooler Monday across the east

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A cold front has left temperatures cooler Monday across eastern New Mexico, and will bring another round of canyon winds into Albuquerque late tonight.
An unsettled week of weather for some, especially across eastern and northern New Mexico where light rain, spotty showers, a few storms, and mountain snow will be possible. A series of cold fronts this week will keep temperatures cooler, and bring in better moisture into eastern New Mexico, but just clouds and light rain or drizzle look likely. A better chance for wetting moisture will be across the northern mountains.