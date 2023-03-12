Scattered showers are moving through parts of our state tonight. Parts of northern Sandoval County near the Jemez saw some brief heavier rain and even some weak thunderstorms through the area. The showers pushed through the Santa Fe and ABQ metros as well. We didn’t collect high rain totals, but ultimately the showers will remain in the forecast for the same spots Monday afternoon as well. The backdoor cold front continues pushing its way through eastern NM this evening, cooling temps 10-15°. Clayton and Raton only climbed into the upper 40s! Meanwhile, southern NM remains mainly sunny and much drier with temps in the middle 70s for Socorro and Roswell. So this is certainly a huge divide across the state. Showers are already winding down tonight since we lost our daytime heating. Overnight, will be seasonal cool, but the clouds will keep temperatures from dropping too much.

Monday will be quite similar to Sunday with highs in the lower 60s in Albuquerque. but much cooler north. Temps also cool off in Roswell as the front clears the area. We’ll clear keep the showers away for a day, before our next storm system digs into the desert southwest. Our main impacts will be colder temperatures, better moisture, and some stronger wind gusts. Southern NM has been staying dry recently, but this could change later Wednesday into Thursday. Our precip. starts as rain initially, but as colder temperatures arrive, snow will reach more places this time around. Bottom line: the active pattern which has been slamming California and the west coast looks to impact our state the next week as well.