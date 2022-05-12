NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re finally starting to see some relief weather wise for parts of New Mexico. A cold front is passing east of the mountains Thursday afternoon as another strong storm pulls away. This takes the brunt of the winds away from western and central NM, but we’ll still contend with strong afternoon gusts/fire weather for eastern NM including for the Hermits Peak fire. Extremely low humidity will grip our state this afternoon as even drier air rushes in from the west. Relative humidity values will sit in the 1-5%! Grab the chapstick for sure. Wind gusts are changing directions since the front is moving through. Gusts will turn more westerly today pushing the smoke due east. The wind also won’t be quite as strong afternoon compared to yesterday as peak gusts will range 35-40+ mph. Finally high pressure begins building tonight into the weekend relaxing the strong wind gusts.

High temperatures will cool off dramatically for northwest NM dropping 10-15°. For the ABQ metro area, highs will range in the upper 70s to around 80°. So it’ll feel more refreshing this afternoon. But as the ridge builds across our region, we’ll see high heat return. Upper 80s into the lower 90s arrive for central NM this weekend. Triple digit heat will be common for southeast New Mexico. A few record highs are possible again as we stay dry. At least wind gusts will be much calmer than the past few weeks.