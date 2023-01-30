NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front has arrived to eastern New Mexico. It brought freezing fog to some locations early this morning, with low level cloud coverage east very slowly dissipating into this afternoon. Along and west of the Central Mountain Chain, however, temperatures are much more seasonable with plenty of sunshine.

Snow is beginning to fall across southern Colorado, expected to push into the northern mountains of New Mexico into early tomorrow morning. Impacts will be low to moderate across the north, but nothing too substantial. The band of moisture will push south into Wednesday and Thursday.

Isolated rain showers and/or snow mix is possible across the south Wednesday into Thursday. It will not be a widespread soaking rain by any means, but there is the chance for precipitation across the southeast and up into the Gila. Temperatures will remain below average east through the mid to late week, before above average highs return into the upcoming weekend.