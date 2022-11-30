NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is much colder than yesterday, with temperatures starting in the single digits, teens and twenties for most of the state. Today will be cooler in central and southern New Mexico, with highs staying twenty degrees colder than yesterday in Roswell. Skies will start mostly sunny, but clouds will move in from the south throughout the day. Skies will be partly cloudy and dry. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, but there will still be a breeze up to 30 mph in the mountains and highlands, and up to around 15-20 mph in the Valley.

Temperatures will start warming up Thursday through the weekend, with the help of southerly and westerly winds. The San Juan mountains will see a chance for snow showers Thursday night to Friday. Rain showers will be possible across New Mexico Saturday through Monday.