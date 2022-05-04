NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Much cooler temperatures starting the day Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Lows were below freezing across parts of northwest NM as a cold front swung through last night. There’s still some limited moisture left in Colorado that will try to move through far northeast NM later tonight. So some scattered rain and high elevation snow showers will mix in close to the Raton Pass around midnight. Otherwise, we stay dry all day Wednesday with high temps a few degrees below average for early May. Higher wind gusts are expected east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains with wind advisories through the afternoon and evening. Peak gusts will range 40-45 mph this afternoon as our current storm continues pushing east. This won’t help our current fire situation as red flag warnings remain in effect. Highs will climb into the lower 70s for Albuquerque and middle 60s for Santa Fe.

We’ll turn those temps around quickly beginning Thursday and also catch a brief break from the high winds both Thursday and Friday. We’ll still see some locally strong afternoon gusts east of the mountains but our fire danger will be held in check for a couple of days. Hot weather arrives beginning Friday statewide as highs will hover 10-15° above average. This means some 90s are likely into the RGV and triple-digit heat across southeast NM. Enjoy the relatively calmer winds because a powerful storm will slowly build onto the west coast Saturday into early next week. This means our winds will begin strengthening and fire danger will become critical once again.