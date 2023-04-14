A cold front is moving through the state this afternoon dropping temperatures 10-15° while packing some stronger wind gusts 30-40 mph. Expect some scattered light rain and mountain snow showers over the northern mountains this afternoon. You’ll probably need those jackets through the next day or so especially after sunset. We’ll get pretty chilly tonight as the clouds clear out, even dipping below freezing for Gallup, Taos, and Farmington. This weekend we’ll see a backdoor front cool off the northeast plains with highs only in the middle 50s Saturday for Raton and Clayton.

Our state will see below average temps through Saturday with temps only rising into the middle 60s in Albuquerque. We’ll also have stronger northwest winds 25-35 mph bringing some cooler temps. By Sunday, our warmup begins once again with widespread 70s for central and southern NM as our winds turn southerly. Sunday will be a gorgeous day with sunny skies and relatively calmer winds. Next week, our spring wind machine strengthens each day. The windiest days will be the middle of the week as another storm grazes well to our north.