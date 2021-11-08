Cooler and windier weather arrives midweek

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cooler and windier will arrive by the middle of this week as an upper-level disturbance moves across the state Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will still be well above average across all of New Mexico Monday afternoon but were kept a few degrees cooler than this weekend in southern New Mexico thanks to a blanket of high clouds. These upper-level clouds will clear out overnight, but more cloud cover will move in from the west Tuesday morning. Skies will be cloudier across the state Tuesday as an upper-level disturbance moves in. This trough will send a Pacific cold front through the state Tuesday night and send a backdoor cold front through eastern New Mexico Wednesday. These cold fronts will bring temperatures back closer to and below average again for this time of year.

As the disturbance moves through, winds will pick up Wednesday afternoon. Northwesterly winds will gust over 35 mph in many locations, with isolated wind gusts over 45 mph. Some of these winds will return Thursday afternoon, especially across parts of northwestern New Mexico and the peaks of the higher terrain. Meanwhile, temperatures will be cooler heading into the end of the week all across the state.