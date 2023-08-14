A backdoor cold front is moving across New Mexico today, bringing breezy conditions to the Albuquerque metro early this afternoon as an east canyon wind has set up. Winds will die down into this evening. There was a bit of rain over the metro early this morning, with isolated hit or miss showers and storms possible this afternoon.

The heaviest rainfall is expected across northern and western New Mexico this afternoon and evening. Burn scar flash flooding is a main concern, especially for the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon and Black Fire burn scar. Activity will stick around the Northern Mountains and southwestern New Mexico until around midnight before dissipating into early Tuesday morning.

This backdoor front will also bring the coolest air the state has observed since early to mid June by the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 90s south, mid 80s central, 70s to upper 60s to the north and higher elevations. Tomorrow temperatures will climb a couple of degrees, but still seasonable for mid August.

Starting Tuesday and continuing through the mid to later parts of the week, high pressure will build overhead. This will bring drier air to the state, and allow temperatures to gradually heat up through the mid week. Still, isolated mountain storms are possible for the next 7 days even with slightly drier air returning to the state.