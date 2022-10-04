NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A large upper-level low-pressure system continues to control the state’s weather and will most likely continue to dominate most of the week ahead. A trailing cold front is also bringing cooler temperatures. Unfortunately, if you have any plans for Balloon Fiesta, unsettled weather may stick around into this weekend as well.

Tuesday, numerous to widespread showers ands storms will persist across the state, mainly along and to the west of the Central Mountain Chain. Heavy rainfall is possible, with 1-2″ per hour in some locally stronger storms. Flooding over recent burn scars remains a concern, especially over the Northern Mountains this afternoon.

The heaviest and most widespread rain is expected through tomorrow across the state as that cold front is currently moving southeast. The front is bringing temperatures about 5-10 degrees below average across most of the central and northern part of the state. As the front pushes out of the way by late week, coverage of showers and storms are expected to decline. However, isolated storms cannot be ruled out any day through the weekend, so it’s important to remain weather aware all week.