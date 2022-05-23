NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another cooler than normal day thanks to the weekend cold front and another backdoor front on the way. Temperatures will stay cool until Wednesday, and then a high pressure ridge will build in and temperatures will heat back up. Skies are staying cloudy for most of central and northern New Mexico, and storms will build into eastern New Mexico Monday afternoon, continuing through Monday night and into Tuesday morning. A few storms may be severe, mainly in the southeast plains, with threats of damaging wind, hail and a tornado. Overnight storms may be strong in east central and northeast New Mexico. More storms will develop in these areas Tuesday afternoon, but they will not be severe.

Winds will be breezy Monday afternoon and night, with gusts up to around 30 mph. Even higher wind gusts are expected across western NM and the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday, with gusts up to around 40 mph from the northwest. A Fire Weather Watch will be in effect for that area due to the dry air and high wind combo.