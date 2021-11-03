Cooler air pushes west Wednesday night

Weather Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Cooler air and clouds still sit across southeastern New Mexico Wednesday, but warmer weather will move in Thursday as the cold front finally pushes west tonight.

Cloud cover has kept temperatures very cool once again in southeastern New Mexico this afternoon. The cold front that has been backed up again the central mountain chain will finally get a push westward tonight. A slight canyon wind will be possible in the Albuquerque area tonight, with gusts between 20 and 30 mph. The biggest drop in temperatures from this front on Thursday will be in southwestern New Mexico.

A ridge of high pressure will begin to build back into the state Friday through the weekend, warming temperatures through Sunday. A storm system will pass to our north by the middle of next week that will likely bring back windier weather and cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES