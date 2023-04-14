Cooler air will stick around for Saturday along with the wind for some. A warming trend begins Sunday that will continue into next week.

A cold front has left all of New Mexico cooler Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through the northern half of New Mexico, but very little rain is making it to the ground thanks to the dry air. Light rain has been measured in southern Colorado. Rain and mountain snow will taper off through the overnight with a chilly night on the way.

Temperatures will stay cool all across the state on Saturday. Winds will pick up again too from northwest New Mexico to the eastern plains where a fire threat will return as well. A warming trend will begin on Sunday. Much warmer weather will return early next week as westerly winds pick up in the afternoon. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the windiest days next week.