NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Well, it was a Sunday to remember as many cities broke records for the coolest June 26th in recorded history. Matter of fact, several cities shattered their old records by more than 5-10° from their previous records. It sure felt more like fall out there with all the clouds and rain, courtesy of a backdoor cold front Saturday. Temperatures were 15-25° below average for the northern half of the state with Albuquerque only reaching into the lower 70s. Las Vegas only topped out in the upper 50s! We’ll see more clouds and showers through overnight with a steadier rain developing after midnight all across central NM. So get ready for one more soaker Monday with well below average temps. Highs will be very similar to Sunday as highs will remain in the lower 70s for the metro and upper 60s for Santa Fe.

We’ll get some sunshine beginning Tuesday as a ridge of high pressure begins building over the Four Corners. This won’t eliminate storm chances, but it will greatly reduce the overall storm coverage in the state. Highs warm 10-12° from the weekend; so we’ll still be below average, but no record cool temps then. The Rio Grande Valley will surge towards 90° mid to late week as showers become less numerous. But they’ll return on Friday and into the 4th of July holiday weekend.