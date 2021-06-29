Cool temperatures as flooding possible in eastern New Mexico

Weather Video Forecast

Erica's Tuesday Morning Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another rainy start to the day, especially through the Rio Grande Valley, eastern New Mexico, and southwest Colorado. Showers are a bit more sparse and light in western New Mexico. The rain is streaming northward and will be widespread until midday.

Story continues below:

Much of the state will start to find more dry time this afternoon, with showers and storms becoming more isolated. Still, slow-moving, heavy downpours are expected, and flooding will be possible. Eastern New Mexico will see the highest flood threat. Be sure to avoid driving through flooded roadways. Temperatures will stay cool today, with record cool temperatures expected.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES