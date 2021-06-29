Cool temperatures as flooding possible in eastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It is another rainy start to the day, especially through the Rio Grande Valley, eastern New Mexico, and southwest Colorado. Showers are a bit more sparse and light in western New Mexico. The rain is streaming northward and will be widespread until midday.
Much of the state will start to find more dry time this afternoon, with showers and storms becoming more isolated. Still, slow-moving, heavy downpours are expected, and flooding will be possible. Eastern New Mexico will see the highest flood threat. Be sure to avoid driving through flooded roadways. Temperatures will stay cool today, with record cool temperatures expected.