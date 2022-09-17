Good Saturday morning everyone! We’re waking up to some chilly temperatures especially in the northern mountains. Angel Fire dipped to 27°, Taos reached 39°, and Grants reached 36°. So you may need the jacket in some of these locations. Otherwise for the ABQ metro, we’re looking at temps beginning in the lower 60s.

It’ll be quite the sunny Saturday with plenty of dry air available. Our highs will flip 40°+ in the higher mountain terrain. Temps will peak in the upper 80s for the Rio Grande Valley, middle 90s for Roswell, and lower 80s for Santa Fe. It’ll be a perfect day to get outdoors even though we’ll be a bit windy in the afternoon where we can expect gusts 25-30 mph.

Sunday, we’ll see a few clouds mainly across western NM. Some of these can produce some PM scattered showers mainly near the Continental Divide. It’ll be another hot late summer/early autumn day with highs again the upper 80s for central NM and lower 90s east.

A strong ridge of high pressure begins to develop over Texas. This will funnel in some moisture early next week to conclude the monsoon season. Scattered storms will become more likely over the higher terrain each day. The east stays mainly dry and hot, whereas the west will have more seasonal temps with afternoon rain in the forecast.