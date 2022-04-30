NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re starting our Saturday with chilly temperatures and some haze and smoke across northern NM limiting visibility and worsening air quality. But things will improve the rest of the day as our winds begin shifting from the southwest. This will pull the smoke and haze northeast. Overall, dry air and mild temperatures return Saturday with slightly cooler highs compared to Friday. Some afternoon wind gusts could still reach 25-30 mph east of the Sangre de Cristo.

Highs will reach the upper 70s for ABQ/Rio Rancho, lower 70s for Santa Fe, and middle 80s for Roswell. Strong wind gusts, unfortunately, return for the state Sunday as another storm emerges from the Pacific. Our winds turn more southwesterly so this will continue to push the smoke northeast. We’ll also turn humid close to the Texas border, allowing some stronger thunderstorms to develop along the Texas line. Some of these storms could produce hail and damaging wind gusts for Clovis, Portales, and Tucumcari. The moisture is washed out with drier air Monday. Into next week, more afternoon wind returns each day with a persistent storm track across the west. This means fire weather continues to be our major threat all through the week. Temperatures remain at or slightly above average to open May.