Cool start, but high winds remain big concern this weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s calm and chilly conditions Friday morning. High cirrus clouds filtered through our skies Thursday, giving us early indications of the next strong storm. Our winds first help us warm up Friday into the lower 80s in the metro area with southwest gusts 20-25 mph.

Highs across Roswell will break into the 90s! So we’re not done with summer weather until later this weekend that is. We’ll continue to see clouds increase across northwestern New Mexico. This part of the state will feel the greatest impact from this weekend’s storm. The powerful winds from the jet stream will ride directly over this part. So gusts could exceed 40-50 mph Saturday as temperatures drop.

By Tuesday of next week, another stronger storm drops in from the Pacific Northwest. This one will have significantly colder air and stronger winds as well. So a taste of winter could be on the way for some far north, otherwise below average temperatures arrive midweek for the rest of the state with winds gusting 50-60 mph.