Cool morning temperatures ahead of sunshine, then isolated showers Wednesday afternoon

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cool and foggy in a couple of spots across the east, however, it isn’t causing any major issues on the roadways. Grab the jacket for the morning commute! It is going to be warmer and sunnier today through at least the afternoon.

Showers and storms will pop up in the mountain terrain around noon, moving into the adjacent terrain to the southeast and east during the mid-afternoon and evening. The metro may see a stray shower by the evening. The northeast highlands and east plains will see some of the most widespread rain this evening, coming off of the mountains. Tomorrow will be drier, sunny, and hotter across the state as the storm moves out and high pressure arrives.