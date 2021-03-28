Cool, crisp start to our Sunday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re waking up to some cool temps across the region this morning thanks to clear skies, lighter winds, and a departing weak storm. But now we can begin our significant warming trend as high pressure builds back in.

This will bring us warm and dry conditions through Tuesday. We’ll warm back above average, for the first time in five days, as highs crack the 70 degree mark with very windy conditions.

The next storm system will be dry. It’ll cross later Tuesday afternoon and evening. But we can expect a good 20-30 degree temperature plunge as well, as some wind gusts will range from 40-50+ mph. We quickly rebound late next week as even warmer temperatures come our way.