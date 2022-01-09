Cool, calm night with clouds far south

It was a much cooler day all across our state Sunday. Temps dropped 15-25° for eastern zones. This coupled with mostly cloudy skies made a big difference as January temperatures returned. Roswell only made it into the upper 40s, ABQ hit 50°, while Santa Fe reached 41° under sunny skies. The weather will continue to divide itself between north and south. The cloudcover will remain in place for far southern NM overnight Sunday and most of Monday too. It’s possible to squeeze out a few sprinkles close to the Texas border. Otherwise, the low level clouds will eventually clear the state Tuesday due to high pressure moving in. This will allow temps to slowly rebound especially central and east. We’ll pick up stronger wind gusts at this time east of the Sandia/Manzano mountains which will bring back the warmth.

Our attention then turns to a more active weather pattern to close the week. The ridge of high pressure looks stronger than previously anticipated so the storm will be delayed until later in the week. Expect a strong backdoor cold front to arrive Friday tanking temperatures east once again. Otherwise, moisture looks a little more limited at this time, but scattered showers are still possible especially for the southern half of the state next weekend.