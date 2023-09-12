Upper level moisture continues to stream in across the state after the cold front yesterday brought low level moisture statewide. Widespread showers from this morning continue into this afternoon, with a line of stronger storms setting up across western New Mexico over the next hour or so. This line of storms will push from west to east across the state, bringing a few round of showers and storms to the middle Rio Grande Valley through this evening.

The thick cloud coverage and rain brought in by a backdoor front yesterday has really cooled temperatures off statewide. This morning was one of the coldest low temperatures many locations have observed since June. This afternoon is forecast to be the coolest day since May, nearly four months since high’s have felt this chilly.

Rain will continue overnight across eastern New Mexico, before another round of showers pushes into west central New Mexico early tomorrow morning. More scattered shower and thunderstorm activity is expected statewide Wednesday afternoon and evening. Flash flooding over recent burn scars and already saturated, low lying areas will be concerns tomorrow as well as today. There will be a bit more sunshine tomorrow, which will allow for stronger storms and slightly warmer temperatures.

Drier air will return starting Thursday and into the weekend ahead. However, daily chances for at least one part of the state to see some sort of rain will continue through early next week. With drier air comes slightly warmer temperatures, but remaining seasonable if not a degree or two below average statewide into the late week/weekend.