It is a cool afternoon, with highs in in the 40s and 50s. Sunshine will prevail all day, and winds will breezy up to 35 mph in eastern NM. Tuesday night will be chilly, around freezing and below for most of the state. Wednesday will be mostly sunny, warmer and calmer, thanks to nearby high pressure.

Thanksgiving day will be cloudier, but quiet, with near-normal temperatures. The next storm will move in on Black Friday and Saturday, bringing rain and snow to central and northern NM, along with much cooler temperatures this weekend.