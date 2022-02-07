NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monday morning is chilly, clear and quiet. Today, temperatures will be similar to yesterday in most places, with highs in the 40s and 50s. Highs are cooler than normal, but with the help of downslope warming and building high pressure, a warming trend will begin Tuesday. Highs will climb around ten degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, back into the 50s and 60s. Tuesday will be partly sunny, but Wednesday will be clear and a perfect day to soak in the sun and mild temps.

The next storm systems will arrive on Thursday and Saturday, bringing cold fronts, breezy winds and the chance for snow. Thursday will be a weaker system with just light snow in the northern mountains, but the Saturday storm may bring a more promising chance for widespread snowfall.